Global Battery Management System Market Report 2023: Surging Demand Expected in the Medium Term - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Management System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery management system market is poised to achieve a significant milestone, reaching a valuation of USD 8.53 billion by the end of the current year, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 4.85% throughout the forecast period.

The market's growth trajectory is being driven by a myriad of factors, particularly the surging demand for battery management systems over the medium term. This surge is anticipated to catalyze the market's expansion, propelled by factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the imperative for robust charging infrastructure, and a steadfast commitment to elevating battery energy efficiency.

Nonetheless, a noteworthy challenge persists in the form of technological constraints faced by off-the-shelf or standard battery management systems. Despite this, opportunities for growth are anticipated to emerge, driven by ongoing technological advancements in battery management systems that promise benefits like streamlined complexity, enhanced efficiency, and bolstered reliability.

Notably, the Asian-Pacific region commands the market, with an anticipated leading CAGR during the forecast period, primarily attributed to the vigorous escalation in electric vehicle sales in countries such as China and Japan, aligned with robust governmental initiatives aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Company Profiles

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc.

Elithion Inc.

Leclanche SA

Renesas Electronics Corporation

LION Smart GmbH

Sensata Technologies Inc.

RCRS Innovations Pvt. Ltd

Nuvation Energy

Texas Instruments Incorporated

BMS Powersafe

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2027

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Stationary

5.1.2 Portable

5.1.3 Transportation

5.2 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14elk2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment