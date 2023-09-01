Rapid Expansion Anticipated in the Global Silicone Additives Market to 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Innovative Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicone Additives Market by Function (Adhesion, Defoamers, Lubricating Agent), Application (Agriculture, Chemical, Food & Beverage) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone additives market is positioned for substantial growth, driven by a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) forecasted for the upcoming years. Economic growth and substantial infrastructure development have bolstered regional revenue generation. By analyzing patterns of domestic production, import and export, and consumption, market participants have harnessed potential opportunities. Complemented by qualitative and quantitative parameters, including detailed analysis, the report sheds light on both driving and restraining factors shaping the market.

Market Statistics and Currency Support

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. This multi-currency support empowers organizational leaders to make well-informed decisions. The report utilizes historical data from 2018 to 2021, considers 2022 as the base year, and estimates 2023 as well as years from 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix: Evaluating Market Success

The FPNV Positioning Matrix plays a pivotal role in assessing the Global Silicone Additives Market. It evaluates vendors comprehensively through key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, enabling users to make informed decisions tailored to their specific needs. This advanced analysis categorizes vendors into four quadrants—Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V)—reflecting diverse levels of market success.

Market Share Analysis: Insight into Competitive Landscape

The Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the current state of vendors within a specific market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, companies gain a better understanding of their performance and competitive positioning. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides insights into various aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about emerging markets and penetration analysis across mature segments of the markets.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Addressed:

The report answers important questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Silicone Additives Market?

How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Silicone Additives Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas should one invest in over the forecast period in the Global Silicone Additives Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Silicone Additives Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Silicone Additives Market?

What is the market share of leading vendors in the Global Silicone Additives Market?

What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Global Silicone Additives Market?

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

The market dynamics section explores factors influencing the market:

Drivers: Rising demand from the global construction industry; growing use of UV curing technology and thermosets in product manufacturing; increasing need for corrosion-resistant adhesives and sealants.

Restraints: Poor adhesion to a large variety of substrates.

Opportunities: Emerging electronic applications attributed to conductive properties; ongoing product development such as pressure-sensitive silicone adhesives.

Challenges: Consumer awareness of hazards caused by silicone materials.

Companies at the Forefront of Innovation:

Leading companies contributing to the silicone additives market include:

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

ALTANA AG

CHT Group

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Gelest Inc.

Innospec Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Primasil Silicones Limited

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silicone Solutions, Inc.

Siltech Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report categorizes the Global Silicone Additives Market into sub-markets for revenue forecast and trend analysis. These segments include:

Function: Adhesion, Defoamers, Lubricating Agent, Rheology Modifiers, Surfactants, and Water Resistance. Water Resistance is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Application: Agriculture, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Personal & Home Care, and Plastics & Composites. Personal & Home Care is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

