Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is anticipated to grow appreciably in the forecast period 2028 due to growing people's preference towards healthy foods.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, global imports of acrylic adhesives were valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019, with the United States being the largest importer, accounting for 20% of global imports.



The acrylic adhesives market is a rapidly growing segment of the adhesives industry. Acrylic adhesives are polymer-based adhesives that are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, construction, and electronics. They are known for their strong bonding capabilities, excellent weather ability, and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation.

As a result, they are increasingly replacing traditional adhesives like epoxies and polyurethanes in many applications. The automotive segment is the largest application segment for acrylic adhesives, accounting for over 30% of the market share. Acrylic adhesives are used in various applications in the automotive industry, including structural bonding, panel bonding, and sealing. They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including faster cure times, higher strength, and better adhesion to a wide range of substrates.



The construction segment is the second-largest application segment for acrylic adhesives, accounting for over 20% of the market share. Acrylic adhesives are used in various construction applications, including roofing, flooring, and insulation. They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including higher weather ability and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation.

The electronics segment is also a rapidly growing application segment for acrylic adhesives. Acrylic adhesives are used in various electronic applications, including bonding and sealing of electronic components. They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including higher thermal stability and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation. Therefore, the demand for the global acrylic adhesives market is expected to rise in the projected period.



The rising demand of the Automotive Industry is a Market Propelling Factor for Acrylic Adhesives



Acrylic adhesives are used in various applications in the automotive industry, including structural bonding, panel bonding, and sealing. Structural bonding is used to join parts of the vehicle's body, such as the roof, doors, and trunk. Panel bonding is used to bond panels to the vehicle's body, such as the hood and fenders. Sealing is used to prevent water, dust, and noise from entering the vehicle's interior.



Acrylic adhesives offer several benefits in automotive applications, such as lighter weight, higher strength, better adhesion, resistance to harsh environments, and faster cure times. Acrylic adhesives are lighter in weight than traditional adhesives, which makes them ideal for use in automotive applications where weight reduction is critical. Acrylic adhesives offer higher strength than traditional adhesives, which improves the overall structural integrity of the vehicle.

Acrylic adhesives can adhere to a wide range of substrates, including metal, plastic, and composites, which makes them suitable for use in a variety of automotive applications. Acrylic adhesives have faster cure times than traditional adhesives, which reduces the overall production time of the vehicle. Acrylic adhesives are resistant to harsh environments, such as extreme temperatures, chemicals, and UV radiation, which makes them ideal for use in automotive applications.



Hence, the automotive segment is expected to continue to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. As the automotive industry continues to look for ways to improve vehicle performance and reduce weight, acrylic adhesives will continue to play an important role in the manufacturing process.



Soaring Demand from the Construction sector is a Market Propelling Factor for Acrylic Adhesives



The construction segment is one of the major application segments for acrylic adhesives. The construction industry is constantly looking for new and innovative materials that can improve the performance and durability of buildings. Acrylic adhesives offer several advantages over traditional adhesives in this regard, including higher weather ability, resistance to chemicals and UV radiation, and faster cure times.

Acrylic adhesives are used in various construction applications, including roofing, flooring, and insulation. In roofing applications, acrylic adhesives are used to bond the roofing membrane to the substrate, providing a strong, waterproof seal. Acrylic adhesives are also used in flooring applications, where they are used to bond the flooring material to the substrate, providing a durable and long-lasting bond. In insulation applications, acrylic adhesives are used to bond insulation material to the substrate, providing a strong, airtight seal.



Acrylic adhesives offer several benefits in construction applications, including higher weather ability, resistance to chemicals, faster cure times, and improved durability. Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to weathering and UV radiation, which makes them ideal for use in outdoor applications.

Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to chemicals, such as acids and bases, which makes them suitable for use in a variety of industrial and commercial settings. Acrylic adhesives have faster cure times than traditional adhesives, which reduces the overall construction time of the building. Acrylic adhesives provide a strong, durable bond that can withstand the stresses and strains of construction and environmental factors.



Therefore, the construction segment is expected to continue to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. As the construction industry continues to look for new and innovative materials that can improve building performance and durability, acrylic adhesives will continue to play an important role in the construction process.



The electronics segment is one of the key application segments for acrylic adhesives. The electronics industry is constantly looking for new and innovative materials that can improve the performance and reliability of electronic components. Acrylic adhesives offer several advantages over traditional adhesives in this regard, including high adhesion strength, excellent electrical properties, and resistance to high temperatures and harsh chemicals.



Growing Demand in the Electronics Market is Going to Raise the Market Demand



Acrylic adhesives are used in various electronics applications, including bonding, sealing, and potting. In bonding applications, acrylic adhesives are used to bond electronic components to circuit boards or other substrates, providing a strong, durable bond. In sealing applications, acrylic adhesives are used to seal and protect electronic components from moisture, dust, and other contaminants.

In potting applications, acrylic adhesives are used to encapsulate electronic components, providing protection against environmental factors and vibration. Acrylic adhesives offer several benefits in electronics applications, including high adhesion strength, excellent electrical properties, and resistance to high temperatures & harsh chemicals.



Acrylic adhesives have excellent adhesion strength, which makes them ideal for bonding electronic components to substrates. Acrylic adhesives have excellent electrical properties, such as high dielectric strength, which makes them ideal for use in electronic applications without breaking down at high temperatures.

Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to high temperatures, which makes them suitable for use in high-temperature electronic applications. Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to harsh chemicals, such as solvents and acids, which makes them suitable for use in a variety of electronic applications.



Therefore, the electronics segment is expected to continue to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. As the electronics industry continues to look for new and innovative materials that can improve the performance and reliability of electronic components, acrylic adhesives will continue to play an important role in the manufacturing process.

Acrylic adhesives have been around for many years and are widely used in various applications, such as the automotive, construction, and electronics industries. However, the acrylic adhesive market is constantly evolving, and new developments are being made to improve the performance and properties of acrylic adhesives.

