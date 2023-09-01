Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size To Exceed USD 38.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 21.39%

New York, United States , Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size is To Grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 38.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.39% during the projected period.

The Wall covering is a rapidly expanding industry in the realm of interior design. Wallpaper, murals, and other large-scale décor components are currently in high demand around the world. The current trend toward greater individualization of various applications may be seen in the way people arrange their living spaces. One of the key reasons for this increase is the shift from traditional to digital printing. Digital printing, which is commonly used for mural painting, is defined as one of several non-impact methods in which the image or pattern is produced, edited, and finished by electronic systems before being printed by a computerized printer. The increasing acceptance of digitally printed wallpaper in both the commercial and residential sectors is the key development factor for the global market for digitally printed wallpaper. Digitally printed wallpapers enhance the visual appeal of surfaces while costing less than interior paint. The quest for enhanced aesthetics has developed, particularly in residential construction. Traditional wallpapers are beginning to decline in residential and business settings, being mostly replaced with digitally created wallpapers. The rising population and construction projects are moving the digitally printed wallpaper market ahead. Furthermore, the market is projected to be driven by an increase in buyer demand for wall coverings and an increase in home remodeling projects that use wallpapers.

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Vinyl, Nonwoven, Fabric, Paper, Fiberglass, Others), By Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive & Transportation, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The vinyl segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the global digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented into the vinyl, nonwoven, fabric, paper, fiberglass, and others. Among these, the vinyl segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to the product category's great popularity in both commercial and residential sectors. The simplicity of use of removable and replaceable wallpaper is expanding the market for digitally produced vinyl wallpapers.

The inkjet segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented into inkjet and electrophotography. Among these, the inkjet segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its broader use, superior durability, improved image clarity, and increasingly perfect color matching. The use of inkjet technology to create digitally printed wallpaper has greatly enhanced the market's value.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 58.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented into residential, commercial, automotive & transportation, and others. Among these, the commercial segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 58.2% over the forecast period. The ever-increasing number of hotels and restaurants, as well as the global expansion of the travel and tourism industry, have expanded the commercial application market for digitally printed wallpaper. The proliferation of shopping malls, retail enterprises, and offices raises demand for these products.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. Increased investments in architectural decor and refurbishment in the region have primarily contributed to the growth of the North America digitally printed wallpaper market. The increased demand for aesthetically appealing and engaging wallpapers in both residential and commercial applications drives market expansion.

On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increased consumer desire for visually appealing interior designs are driving the Asia Pacific market for digitally printed wallpaper. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce and online retail sectors in regional countries like as China, India, and Japan provide a channel for the simple availability and accessibility of digitally printed wallpapers to a larger consumer audience, propelling the digitally printed wallpapers market forward.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market include Inkiostro Bianco PI, Moonavoor Sisustus, Graham and Brown Ltd., Arte International, Londonart, The Printed Wallpaper Company, MX Display, 4Walls, A.S. Création Tapeten AG, Great Wall Custom Coverings, Muraspec Group, Flavor Paper, Hollywood Monster, YO2 Designs, DAISY JAMES, and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, Material Analysis

Vinyl

Nonwoven

Fabric

Paper

Fiberglass

Others

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, Technology Analysis

Inkjet

Electrophotography

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, Application Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



