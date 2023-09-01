New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive X-by-wire System Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488704/?utm_source=GNW



Global Automotive X-by-wire System Market size has shown greater CAGR in forecast years.The replacement of mechanical or hydraulic systems, such as brakes or steering, by electronic systems/sensors is referred to as X-by-Wire system.



In the automotive or aviation industries, X-by-wire technology refers to the use of electro-mechanical systems for carrying out vehicle functions.Electrical components such as control units, motors, actuators, sensors, and others replace mechanical linkages in system, reducing the weight of the vehicle to significant levels.



Automotive X-by-wire takes the place of vehicle controls such the throttle, steering, brakes, shifting, and clutch. Due to their advanced technical capabilities, which enable a wide range of integrated functions and features while also reducing vehicle weight, electronic components and circuits results in increasing popularity of X-by-wire technology.

The electronic throttle mechanism is substantially lighter, resulting in lesser weight in modern automobiles.They are simpler to tune and maintain because a technician only needs to connect it with a computer.



When compared to a stretchable cable, using a throttle by wire technology allows for a more precise control of the throttle opening.A brake-by-wire system would eliminate the need for hydraulics entirely, by employing motors to operate calipers.



A steer-by-wire system uses electric motors which are actuated by Electronic Control Unit (ECU) to control the direction of the wheels. Based on the driver’s current input, the actuators inside the transmission are given electronic commands that determine the vehicle’s direction.

The sales of the automotive sector decreased in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID 19 outbreak.Most factories and assembly lines used in the production of automobiles are affected by restrictions on the import of parts, hindering the market’s growth.



According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production decreased by 13% in 2021, compared to 2019.Additionally, due to delay in investment in research and development of x-by wire system affected the growth of the market.



Moreover, with advanced technology coming in the market growth of automotive X-by-wire system market is anticipated to grow at greater rate.

Improving Vehicle Performance and Fuel Efficiency

Governments and environmental organizations worldwide have been continuously striving to reduce exhaust emissions in response to growing environmental concerns.As a result, automobile manufacturers have been aiming to improve efficiency of vehicles, which can lead to significant reductions in CO2 emissions.



The addition of steer-by-wire, which stabilizes a vehicle in quick steering movements, further enhances safety with automotive X-by-wire technology.Additionally, proper regulation of the behavior of the engine and power transmission in conjunction with other systems generates significant fuel savings.



Overall, it is projected that demand for the automotive X-by-wire System would rise in the upcoming years due to the aforementioned factors.

Advancement In Research And Development

With advancement in technology considerable volume of moving parts in mechanically linked cars is replaced with automotive X-by-wire technology’s fewer moving parts.Many organizations are improving effectiveness of automotive X-by-wire Systems.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG is one of the major producers of automotive X-by-wire Systems for automobiles and investing in research and development of the system.Such as in 2022, ZF’s steer-by-wire technology to add additional security and convenience features including parking in extremely limited places and automated emergency avoidance actions.



Additionally, this technology helps reduce the amount of time spent on the manufacturing line, which is a huge benefit for automakers. This results in faster production of vehicle with advanced features which further contributes to the growth of global x-by wire system market.

High Cost of Components Associated With The System

Drive-by-wire is a costly system due to the addition of highly precise electronic components to the engine as well as a replacement for the current mechanical linkage framework.Since the system is electrical and controlled by codes, even a small modification in the program architecture could lead to dangers like uncontrollable acceleration, failure in lane departure warning, and night vision etc.



Additionally, throttle position sensors are attached to the side of the throttle plate in throttle-by-wire systems to provide precise readings.Furthermore, the market for shift-by-wire systems is expanding along with the demand for automobiles with automatic transmissions.



However, integrating all these systems in vehicle increase the cost associated with the system resulting in increasing overall cost of vehicle. Owing to above factors, it is anticipated that automotive X-by-wire System adoption would be slower in the beginning then increases at significant rate as technology and cost associated with the system improves.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive X-by-wire System Market is segmented by vehicle type, by system type, and by region.On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle.



Based on system type it is divided into Park-By-Wire, Shift-By-Wire, Throttle-By-Wire, Brake-By-Wire, Steer-By-Wire, Others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market, divided among Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, Torc Robotics LLC, Orscheln Products LLC, Hitachi Ltd, Schaeffler AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, CTS Corporation are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



