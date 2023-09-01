SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Court’s Decision Upholding the Complaint Against Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies shareholders of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SDIG) that, on August 10, 2023, the Honorable Ronnie Abrams, U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York, denied Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint as to Plaintiffs’ claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and granted Defendants’ motion only as to their Section 12(a)(2) claim.



In upholding Plaintiffs’ complaint, the Court found that Plaintiffs had plausibly alleged the alleged misstatements in the Offering Materials were false when made and rejected Defendants’ argument that the Offering Materials provided sufficient cautionary warnings that their statements might later turn out to be false, finding that ‘“[b]ecause Defendants' statements were hypothetical’ and the warned-of risks were not, the cautionary statements ‘are not curative.”’ Further, in rejecting the defendants’ negative causation argument, the Court found that Plaintiffs “raise a plausible inference that ‘the misstatement or omission concealed something from the market that, when disclosed, negatively affected the value of the security.”’

