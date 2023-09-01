Global Warehouse Management System Market Report 2023: Retail and Logistics Industries to Propel Market Growth, Driven by Leading Players Like IBM, SAP, and Oracle

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Management System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Warehouse Management System estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $631.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Warehouse Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$631.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

The analysis is segmented by various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets. It provides an independent assessment of annual sales figures in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The analysis is further categorized into different aspects of the Warehouse Management System market, such as Software, Services, On-Premise, On-Cloud, Retail, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, 3PL (Third-Party Logistics), Grocery/Food & Beverage, and Other Industry Verticals.

The tables offer insights into the historical performance, current trends, and future prospects of the Warehouse Management System market across various geographic regions and sectors.

