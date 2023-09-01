New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silver Based Wound Dressing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488699/?utm_source=GNW



Global Silver Based Wound Dressing market is anticipated to register an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.An increase in acute wound surgeries is expected to support the growth of global silver-based wound dressing market.



Conventional closure and wound care products are progressively being replaced by advanced closure solutions and wound care management due to their effectiveness in wound management by facilitating quicker recovery are considered major factors responsible for fueling the silver based wound dressing market in the coming years.According to the World Health Organization data, over 305 million traumatic, acute, and burn wounds are registered and treated each year globally.



Furthermore, it is estimated that nearly 2% of the population in developed countries suffers from chronic wounds each year.Silver has been used as an antibacterial, and medical professionals all over the world are aware about the beneficial properties of silver for treating injured wounds.



The prevalence of wounds that are challenging to heal, such as lacerations, ulcers, and burns, has increased patient awareness. The information about the antibacterial properties of silver as well as the importance of providing effective and safe wound care and wound management helps in healing the wound injuries. As a wound dressing, silver promotes quicker healing, a decreased risk of infection, and affordable treatment.



Rising Chronic Diseases

According to the US Department of Health, chronic diseases are expected to become a great cause of death for adults in the next ten years.Approximately, one third of adults worldwide have multiple chronic conditions.



The wound-healing process can be affected by high bacterial counts, multi-resistant organisms, and bacterial biofilms, especially in chronic wounds.By competing with host cells for nutrients and oxygen and producing waste products that are toxic to host cells, bacteria slows the healing of wounds.



In acute and chronic wounds, such as surgical wounds, burns, pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers, silver dressings can be used as primary or secondary dressings to manage minimal, moderate, or heavy exudate.To lower the bacterial load, contain exudate, and enhance the appearance of the wound’s granulation tissue, they can also be used in conjunction with specific topical and adjunctive therapies.



This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global silver-based wound dressing market. Furthermore, acute kidney injury (AKI), also known as acute renal failure or acute kidney injury, is very common in patients who are in hospitals. Acute kidney injury (AKI) affects more than 13 million people and results in 1.7 million deaths every year across the globe. Owing to the rising incidences of chronic wound diseases, the demand for early diagnosis and treatments is expected to surge, which will bolster the growth of the market.



Increase in the number of Diabetic Foot Ulcers



The market is also supported by the rising number of diabetic foot ulcers.One of the most common forms of chronic wound is a diabetic foot ulcer.



The demand for the global silver-based wound dressing market is anticipated to increase due to the rising prevalence of diabetes and the rising incidence of foot ulcers among diabetic patients.One of the most serious complications of diabetes is a diabetic foot ulcer.



A person with diabetes is more likely than a non-diabetic patient to develop diabetic foot ulcers, according to numerous clinical trials studies. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 7.3 million adults in Japan had diabetes in 2020, and the prevalence rate was projected to increase by 7.9%. New product launches also support the market.

Rising Cases of Traumatic Events and Road Accidents

One of the main factors driving the market’s expansion is the increase in traumatic incidents and auto accidents. For instance, according to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, there were approximately 1.2 million deaths worldwide in 2017, or 3,242 casualties per day. Such situations are anticipated to increase demand for quick-healing wound dressings. The World Health Organization predicts that the leading cause of death for children and young adults in 2022 will be traffic-related injuries. Road accidents claim the lives of about 1.3 million people every year. The rise in the prevalence of several injuries as well as increasing focus on silver based wound dressing products by pharmaceutical companies owing to the greater awareness of the beneficial properties of silver incorporated dressings on chronic and acute wounds is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In October 2019, Imbed Biosciences Inc. was awarded USD 1.5 million grant at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research and development of bioresorbable wound dressing with gallium and silver metal ions.

• In January 2021, Healogics launched a program to make 2021 The Year of Healing for Chronic Wounds, a condition affecting 6.7 million Americans and a leading cause of amputation

• In January 2022, ConvaTec entered the wound biologics market with a USD 450M bid for the Triad Life Sciences acquisition

Market Segmentation

Global Silver Based Wound Dressing market is segmented on the basis of product type, dressing type, mechanism, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is divided into hydrofiber silver dressing, nanocrystalline silver dressing, silver plated nylon fiber dressing, silver nitrate dressing, and others.



Based on dressing type, the market is categorized into fibrous gauze, film, foam, hydrogel, and others.Based on mechanism, the market is further bifurcated into antibacterial effects, anti-inflammatory effects, antioxidant activity, debridement and anti-eschar action, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into ulcers, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and others.Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, homecare, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market during the forecast period due to the rising cases of chronic wound diseases.

Market Players

3M Company., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., ConvaTec Group plc., Ferris Mfg. Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Cardinal Health Inc., Integra LifeSciences., Lohmann and Rauscher., Smith & Nephew plc.., Hollister Wound Care LLC., Coloplast A/S., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Argentum Medical, LLC., Medline Industries LP, and Derma Science are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Silver Based Wound Dressing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Silver Based Wound Dressing Market, By Product Type:

o Hydrofiber Silver Dressing

o Nanocrystalline Silver Dressing

o Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing

o Silver Nitrate Dressing

o Others

• Silver Based Wound Dressing Market, By Dressing Type:

o Fibrous gauze

o Film

o Foam

o Hydrogel

o Others

• Silver Based Wound Dressing Market, By Mechanism:

o Antibacterial Effects

o Anti-Inflammatory Effects

o Antioxidant Activity

o Debridement and Anti-Eschar Action

o Others

• Silver Based Wound Dressing Market, By Application:

o Ulcers

o Surgical Wounds

o Traumatic Wounds

o Others

• Silver Based Wound Dressing Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Homecare

o Others

• Silver Based Wound Dressing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Sweden

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Silver Based Wound Dressing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

