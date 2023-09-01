New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Two-Wheeler Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488693/?utm_source=GNW



Global Two-Wheeler Market is expected to register an impressive CAGR because the penetration of the two wheelers in the global market is increasing as the utilization of the two wheelers in quick delivery and short distance commute has increased.Price effectiveness is also a factor that is influencing market growth.



Motorcycles and mopeds have become viable alternatives to vehicles because of the rising population in emerging nations and the scarcity of parking spots.Whether someone buys a two-wheeler or leases one, they are incredibly economical.



A better cost of service, fuel consumption, parking fees, maintenance costs, and mileage all reflect this.As a result, the demand for two-wheelers has surged due to characteristics including high mobility, ease of usage, particularly over short distances, simple bank financing alternatives, and affordability.



Rapid urbanization has also led to an increase in the adoption of two-wheelers. Similarly, rising fuel prices are also leading consumers to adopt electric two-wheelers because of their price effectiveness and rising emission standards.

Global Two-Wheeler Market Scope

The Global Two-Wheeler Market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, capacity, end use and Region.Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into scooter/moped and motorcycle.



Based on capacity, the market is segmented by up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc, above 500cc and electric.Based on end use, the market is segmented into individual and institutional.



The market analysis also studies the region wise segmentation to devise market.

Market Overview

Global Two-Wheeler Market Drivers

The global rapid urbanization is leading the market growth as the urban population is rising.Urbanization has become more prominent during the past ten years in emerging countries such as Asia and Oceania, and the market will rise because of rising demand for compact mobility solutions in both established and emerging countries because of problems including parking shortages and traffic congestion, among other things.



The rising fuel prices and traffic in major cities across the globe are also influencing the two-wheeler market’s growth. The rise in urban mobility and the penetration of electric two-wheelers in the mobility sector are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Similarly, consumers shifting to two-wheelers from four-wheelers for daily commuting because of higher fuel efficiency is also expected to drive market growth as the adoption of electric two-wheelers becomes an efficient means of transport.The substantial increase in oil prices is expected to cause urban and rural consumers to prefer mopeds and motorbikes over four-wheelers due to their greater fuel efficiency and minimal maintenance requirements.



These elements will thus fuel the market’s expansion. The increased fuel prices from last year have resulted in a rise in concern for consumers, and this is leading them to switch toward electric two-wheelers or the ICE two-wheeler as it is more fuel efficient than four-wheelers.

Global Two-Wheeler Market Trends

The rising sales of electric vehicles across the globe, especially in the two-wheeler segment, are generating new opportunities in the market as governments of different countries are also promoting the use and adoption of electric vehicles. Similarly, the rise in the usage of two-wheelers in last-mile deliveries is also increasing demand for two-wheelers across the globe.

Global Two-Wheeler Market Challenges

The increasing safety concerns across the globe are a key challenge for market growth.Compared to motorbikes and mopeds, four-wheelers like sedans, SUVs, and other automobiles provide more comfort, safety, and convenience.



Thus, for extended journeys, the public favors four-wheelers.For instance, four-wheelers come with a variety of safety features, including airbags, seat belts, and other safety gear, all of which are designed to protect the driver and passengers.



The least protective features for the riders are found on motorcycles and mopeds, which also have the fewest built-in safety-related components and equipment.

Recent Developments

There are many established players operating globally in the two-wheeler industry, and the industry is undergoing major transformation in terms of new product launches such as Monster Energy.Yamaha MotoGP Edition models were unveiled by Yamaha Motor Pvt.



Ltd. in India, and the company has also launched new Fascino and Ray ZR; other notable models include the Maxi-Sports Scooter AEROX 155, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0, and the Supersport YZF-R15M. Like the introduction of the first "modern retro" motorcycle in the industry, the TVS RONIN and TVS Motor Corporation debuted a premium model. Similarly, many startups are also launching new product lines globally. Bajaj has also planned to launch its electric version of the Chetak in Europe by next year.

The other key global players such as Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motors Co., Hero Moto Corp. etc. are adopting alternatives to oil-based fuels for two wheelers because there is rise in the sales of electric two wheelers as governments of different countries in the globe are also providing incentives and subsidies to meet the carbon emission targets. All this is leading to the rise in the demand of electric two wheelers, so manufacturers are also focusing on this category. Overall, during the forecast period, the market is expected to witness an impressive growth rate.

Market Opportunity

The rental and sharing services are on the rise, particularly in urban areas, and two-wheeler manufacturers are partnering with these services to provide efficient two-wheelers.Similarly, many new startups are also competing with the established players in the electric two-wheeler market.



The demand for two-wheelers is expected to increase in emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia. Overall, the market is expected to witness new opportunities during the forecast period.

Macro-economic factors such as demographics are expected to impact the demand for two-wheelers in the global market.Similarly, fuel prices impact the demand for two-wheelers, as they are often viewed as a more fuel-efficient alternative to cars.



High fuel prices can lead to increased demand for two-wheelers, while low fuel prices can lead to decreased demand.

Company Insights

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, and the company holds a position in the top five players globally. The company has started expanding in Africa and the Middle East. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, and its top export markets include Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bajaj Auto Ltd. is another leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer and exports to more than 70 countries. In FY21, the company exported 18.6 million units of motorcycles globally. The company has three manufacturing plants in India, and it has also planned to set up an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant with an overall investment of around USD 36 million and an annual production capacity of 500,000 units. Similarly, other top players are also expanding their manufacturing facilities, and during the forecast period, new electric two-wheeler models from different companies will increase the overall market penetration.

Company Profiles

Bajaj Auto Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Piaggio & C. S.p.A., TVS Motor Company Limited, Harley Davidson, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, and BMW Motorrad are the leading companies operating in the global two-wheeler market.



