Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Breast Cancer Testing Leads the Way - Projected $11.3 Billion Market by 2030

Global Women`s Health Diagnostics Market to Reach $43.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Women`s Health Diagnostics estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infectious Disease Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Women`s Health Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Market Scope







The data you've provided pertains to an analysis of the global market for Women's Health Diagnostics. It covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets. The data includes an independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The analysis focuses on different aspects of women's health diagnostics, such as Breast Cancer Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Cervical Cancer Testing, Other Applications, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, Home Care, Infectious Disease Testing, Prenatal Genetic Screening, and Pregnancy & Fertility Testing.

Similar to previous examples, the data is organized into tables, including a recent, current, and future analysis, as well as a historic review and a 16-year perspective. The percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions is provided for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This data aims to provide insights into the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics within the global women's health diagnostics industry across different geographic regions and diagnostic categories.







Market Overview:



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Women's Health Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

Alere, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens AG



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

