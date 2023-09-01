Single Cell Oil Global Market Report 2023: Biofuels Ignite Market Surge: Increasing Demand Propels Single-Cell Oil Industry Forward

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Oil Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-cell oil market is expected to grow from $75.41 billion in 2022 to $96.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The single-cell oil market is expected to reach $259.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28%.



The single-cell oil market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single-cell oil market statistics, including single-cell oil industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a single-cell oil market share, detailed single-cell oil market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single-cell oil industry. This single-cell oil market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the single-cell oil market. Major players operating in single-cell oil market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in October 2022, Grontvedt Pelagic AS, a Norway-based producer of marinated herring, launched Norwegian herring fish oil. The launch of this new brand of Norwegian herring fish oil is significant as it provides consumers with a high-quality, sustainable source of cetoleic acid. The unique feature of Norwegian herring fish oil is that it is taste and smell-free, which makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including use in food supplements, pet food, and pharmaceuticals.



In August 2021, Lanxess AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company acquired the microbial control business unit of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, LANXESS will rank among the top suppliers of microbial control products globally. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a US-based producer of microbial oils.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the single-cell oil market in 2022. The regions covered in single-cell oil report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the single-cell oil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing demand for biofuels is expected to propel the growth of the single-cell oil market going forward. Biofuel refers to a type of fuel that is derived from renewable biological sources, such as plants or animal waste. The increasing demand for biofuels is mostly driven by the depletion of fossil fuel reserves, climate change, rapid urbanization, and increasing concerns over energy security, where biofuels are considered to be a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Due to their similar fatty acid composition and structure to plant oil, single-cell oil be used in the manufacturing of biodiesel. For instance, in 2021, International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the worldwide demand for biofuels will increase by approximately 41 billion liters, or 28%, between 2021 and 2026. Therefore, increasing demand for biofuels will fuel the single-cell oil market growth.



The single-cell oil market consists of sales of biofuel, biodiesel, food and feed supplements, cosmetics, and personal care supplements that are derived from microorganisms. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Major players in the single cell oil market are Royal DSM NV, Goerlich Pharma GmbH, DIC Corporation, Cellana Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Alltech Inc., Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd., Qingdao Seawit Life Science Co. Ltd., Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., Novosana BV, Hubei Xinhe Biotechnology Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd., Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., Corbian NV, Aurora Algae Inc., and TerraVia Holdings Inc.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Key Questions Answered:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for single cell oil? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The single cell oil market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $96.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $259.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bpv7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment