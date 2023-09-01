Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Predicted to Reach USD 11.0 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 5.8% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global laboratory automation systems market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 11.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for laboratory automation systems is expected to close at US$ 7.09 billion.



Laboratory automation systems enable the processing of a large number of samples quickly and accurately, thereby accelerating the drug discovery process, the rise in demand for high throughput and operational efficiency is augmenting the laboratory automation systems market statistics.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85806

Competitive Landscape

The global laboratory automation system market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global laboratory automation system market report:

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Abbott

Shimadzu Corporation

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Development in the Laboratory Automation System Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a major player in the life sciences and analytical instrument industry. They have been focusing on innovations in laboratory automation, particularly in the areas of high-throughput screening, sample preparation, and data management. Their automation solutions aim to streamline laboratory workflows and enhance efficiency.

is a major player in the life sciences and analytical instrument industry. They have been focusing on innovations in laboratory automation, particularly in the areas of high-throughput screening, sample preparation, and data management. Their automation solutions aim to streamline laboratory workflows and enhance efficiency. Agilent offers a range of automation solutions for laboratories, including liquid handling, sample preparation, and data management. They have been working on providing flexible and modular automation platforms that can be customized to fit specific laboratory needs.

offers a range of automation solutions for laboratories, including liquid handling, sample preparation, and data management. They have been working on providing flexible and modular automation platforms that can be customized to fit specific laboratory needs. Bio-Rad offers automation solutions for various laboratory applications, such as genomics, proteomics, and cell biology. They have been focusing on developing user-friendly automation systems that can integrate with other instruments and software.



Increasing applications in various industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, environmental testing, and more, broadening their market reach. The growing expansion of biotechnology and life sciences research has driven the demand for more sophisticated laboratory automation solutions to handle the complexity of experiments and research in these fields.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the laboratory automation market was valued at US$ 6.7 billion

By type, the equipment segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the clinical diagnostic segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, as Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are constantly seeking new therapeutic compounds and molecules to address unmet medical needs.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies has led to an increased demand for efficient and precise diagnostic tools. Laboratory automation systems are essential in handling complex and large-scale diagnostic tests.

Market players in the global laboratory automation systems industry are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, to further amplify the benefits of automation.

The integration of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies into laboratory automation systems has improved their capabilities. These technologies enable adaptive and self-learning systems that can optimize processes and adapt to changing experimental conditions.



Get Exclusive Discount on Laboratory Automation Systems Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85806

Laboratory Automation Systems Market – Regional Analysis

North America, is a major contributor to the laboratory automation system market. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and a strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The demand for high-throughput screening, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics has driven the adoption of laboratory automation systems. The presence of advanced robotics and AI technology companies also accelerates innovation in this field.

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid economic growth and urbanization, leading to increase in healthcare expenditure and surge in investment in healthcare infrastructure. This, in turn, is contributing to growth in demand for advanced medical technologies, including laboratory automation systems, to improve healthcare delivery, diagnostics, and research capabilities. This is projected to fuel the laboratory automation systems market expansion in the region.

Laboratory Automation Systems Market – Key Segments

Type

Equipment Automated Workstations Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Automated Liquid Handlers Automated Plate Handlers Robotic Arms

Software

Services

Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Genomics & Proteomics

Others (Microbiology, Biobanking, etc.)

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Others (Forensic Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Laboratory Automation Systems Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85806<ype=S





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com