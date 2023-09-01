New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Actuators Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488691/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive actuators market is being pushed by an increased emphasis on downsizing vehicular engines, government pollution standards for vehicles, and rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles. Furthermore, an increase in the frequency of traffic accidents, technical improvements, and a spike in the automobile sector all contribute to market expansion.

Recent Developments

The widespread installation of automotive actuators in vehicles has been made possible by the growing security concerns and the rise in incidents of traffic accidents caused by drunk driving, rash driving, and control loss.Moreover, growing environmental awareness has prompted governments in several nations to promote the use of automotive actuators that are hydraulic and electric, which is fostering market expansion.



These mechanical systems don’t need fuel, which ignites inside the engine and emits greenhouse gases (GHGs).

Accordingly, the market is expanding due to the development of intelligent automotive actuators that use smart sensors, control units, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to sense the speed and movement of the vehicle and determine the distance between an object and the car.The market is expected to grow because of several other factors, including rising sales of autonomous vehicles and the widespread use of automotive actuators in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems and refrigerants.



The companies are developing technologically advanced actuators such as Bosch advanced powertrain actuators provides economical solutions, modular hardware and an AUTOSAR software platform. Similarly, the major developments are by the Valeo S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, and others. Similarly, continental sound actuators were added to a demonstration vehicle that had previously only been fitted with standard and mass-produced speakers. Arkamys combined different loudspeaker and actuator configurations with its sound enhancement software.

Rise in Demand of Seat Actuators

Actuators are utilized in seats for lumbar support system adjustments, seat positioning, angle adjustments, and seat track actuators.The market offers a variety of automotive seat adjustment actuators, including geared motors for reclining adjustments, double output shafts for track drives, and linear actuators for height and tilt adjustments, among others.



The seat adjustment actuator market segment is anticipated to grow as a result of the rise in SUV and premium vehicle sales on a global scale.To improve the passenger experience, the OEMs have been installing electronic systems to control almost every aspect of an automobile.



The OEMs have made interiors one of their focus areas in order to increase passenger safety and comfort as passenger and commercial vehicle sales continue to increase. Actuators have drawn a lot of attention because of this effort to make seats more intelligent and comfortable.

Rising Demand Fuel Efficient Powertrain

The automotive sector is growing with the increase in the adoption of the vehicles globally and the OEM’s have witnessed rise in the demand for advanced and automated vehicle interior features.The manufacturers are also focusing on increasing the ease of the consumer safety and experience by introducing new features.



The manufacturers across the globe are increasing the vehicle fuel efficiency by integrating actuators internally as the fuel prices are on rise, the demand of such actuators have increased and the demand is expected to surge further during the forecast period.

The actuators are used to operate air flaps to maximize torque and power and to adjust the engine’s idle speed.The expansion of the automotive actuators market is being driven by rising consumer awareness of vehicle performance and safety.



These parts help to improve the economy of the vehicle and are used in many automobile parts, including headlight lifts, electric windows and mirrors, and windscreen washers/wipers. The market is growing because of these components being found in more passenger cars throughout the world.

Rise in the manufacturing cost and slow supply chain

The vehicle sales is impacted by the shortage of the semiconductors and other raw material in the industry across the globe and this is leading to the rise in the price.At the same time, the challenges in the supply chain have also impacted market growth.



The supply chain is affected by the pandemic and the ongoing border tensions between different nations, such as the Russia-Ukraine war. The shortage of the raw materials and the rising price is expected to restrain the global actuators market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 also had a negative impact on the industry because it hampered all manufacturing and operational activities in the industry.All operations were halted due to lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by various regional governments.



Most regions have maintained or even increased their level of optimism. Many customers around the world anticipate a drop in income.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Actuators Market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region.Based on type, the market is further segmented into pneumatic actuators, hydraulic actuators, electric actuators, and others.



Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.Based on application, the market is further segmented into fuel injection actuator, throttle actuator, brake actuator and others.



The market analysis also studies the region wise segmentation to devise market.

Company Profiles

Valeo S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Wabco Holdings Inc., Stoneridge Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Nidec Corporation, and Continental AG. are the leading companies globally.



In this report, Global Automotive Actuators Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Actuators Market, By Type:

o Pneumatic Actuators

o Hydraulic Actuators

o Electric Actuators

• Automotive Actuators Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Automotive Actuators Market, By Application:

o Fuel Injection Actuator

o Throttle Actuator

o Brake Actuator

• Automotive Actuators Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Automotive Actuators Market.



