Next Generation Sequencing Informatics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028 owing to growing prevalence of cancer and increase in clinical applications for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).According to Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide.



Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectum Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Stomach Cancer were the most prevalent types of cancer cases reported in 2020. Additionally, increase in number of samples for DNA sequencing, reduced cost of DNA sequencing with the use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) informatics, various government initiatives, rising clinical applications, substitution of Microarray technology by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) are other factors contributing to market growth.

The growing prevalence of new viral diseases has significantly increased the demand for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics market.Additionally, growing research & development activities being initiated by various governments and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the globe is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics market in the coming years.



In 2021, the research & development expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe was around USD238 billion.

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Globally, the cancer is the leading cause of death.According to World Health Organization, around 50,550,287 cases of cancer have been reported worldwide in the last five years.



This is brought due to the presence of physical carcinogens like ultraviolet and ionising radiation, chemical carcinogens like asbestos, tobacco smoke, alcohol, aflatoxin (a food contaminant), and arsenic (a drinking water contaminant), and biological carcinogens like parasite infections and unhealthy lifestyle choices.A major issue in healthcare nowadays is cancer.



The demand for novel cancer therapies is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics market.

. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of new viral diseases such as HIV, Human Papillomavirus and Tuberculosis which are deadly and require a potential treatment is further expected to drive the growth of global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market. As of 2021, globally around 38.4 million people were living with HIV.



Increase in Clinical Research for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Clinical research is medical research constituting two components: observational studies, clinical trials.The clinical research activities result in taking care of the human health by identifying the viral genome sequence through Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).



The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technique plays a vital role in studying the mutations in the viral genome and their impact on human health as well.According to a research article published in Clinical OMICS, 2020, approximately 84,000 viral genomic sequences of the coronavirus have been uploaded to the Global Initiative to Share All Influenza Data (GISAID).



Additionally, the application like whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, metagenomics, etc. is used for the characterization of different microbial samples which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market.



Substitution of DNA Microarray Technology

With recent advancements and a radical decline in sequencing costs, the popularity of next generation sequencing (Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)) has skyrocketed.As costs become less prohibitive and methods become simpler and more widespread, researchers are choosing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) over microarrays for more of their genomic applications.



Additionally, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has the potential to offer even higher resolution and a more comprehensive view of the genome.

This clearly indicates that a lot of R&D is being done across the globe for utilizing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) sequencing for the treatment of human health, thereby supporting the growth of global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market.



Market Segmentation

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market can be segmented based on products & services, application, end user, region and competitional landscape.Based on products & services, the market can be categorized into storage and computing tools, commercial data analysis, data interpretation, and reporting tools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), laboratory information management systems (LIMS).



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into drug discovery, genetic screening, disease diagnosis, and others. Based on end user, the market can be divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions.



Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS SA, Precigen, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eagle Genomics Limited, BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market, By Products & Services:

o Storage and Computing Tools

o Commercial Data Analysis

o Data Interpretation, and Reporting Tools

o Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

o Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market, By Application:

o Drug Discovery

o Genetic Screening

o Disease Diagnosis

o Others

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market, By End User:

o Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Academic and Research Institutions

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

