ALBION TECHNOLGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

As part of its succession planning and in accordance with LR 9.6, the Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Moorhouse as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2023. Peter will also become a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Peter has extensive corporate finance experience of advising boards and management teams in the UK, Europe and US, particularly on equity financing and mergers and acquisitions, with specialisations in the healthcare and technology sectors. He also has valuable experience of private equity investment, including early-stage financing, strategic development, IPOs and exits. Peter’s most recent role was as a Managing Director and Senior Advisor in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking business, principally advising companies in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Prior to this, Peter was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch, having started his corporate finance career at Smith New Court.

Peter will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024.

The Board welcomes Peter and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.

Clive Richardson, Chairman

1 September 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850