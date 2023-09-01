New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanofibers Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488681/?utm_source=GNW



Global Nanofibers market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 owing to the increasing demand for water & air filtration applicability. In 2021, Saudi Arabia installed 133 wastewater treatment plants.

Nanofibers is the fiber with the size less than 1 µm.They have many applications such as use in textile, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace sectors.



Rapid industrialization with commercialization of nanofibrous products and advancement in research & development is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Rising utilization in Air & Liquid Filtration Processes

To boost the filtration capacity, nanofibers are often coated on substrates for filtering.The extensive connectivity and large specific surface area of nanofibers, in particular, prevent viruses, bacteria, and dust particles from passing through them.



Nanofibers are utilized in liquid filtration applications to filter chemicals, water, blood, drinks/beverages, gasoline, and oil.High porosity, an interconnected pore structure, and design flexibility are only a few of the distinctive physical characteristics of nanofibers.



When compared to comparable commercial filtering systems that employ conventional substrates, the utilization of nanofiber substrates results in an initial increase in efficiency, smaller pressure drops, and significant energy savings. Owing to these properties, nanofibers are utilized in high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.

For instance, according to US Department of Energy (DOE) guidelines, a HEPA filter must, among other things, remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles that are 0.3 µm in diameter.

Therefore, increasing demand for nanofibers is expected to lead to the growth of Global Nanofibers market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Medical Sector

Nanofibers have wide application in the medical sector.In case of various diseases, it is used in the drug delivery system.



As nanofibers are small in size, it makes them a perfect drug carrier in the accurate part of the body.Along with this, nanofibers are also used in various medical applications such as medical face masks, artificial organs, and artificial blood vessels.



Nanofibers also help in treatment of blood clotting, joint wounds, and injuries.

For instance, in September 2021, a US-based company Matregenix Inc. designed, manufactured and developed highly tunable nanofibrous materials adaptable to the wide range of application.

All these factors are expected to drive the Global Nanofibers market demand during the forecast period.

Ongoing Research & Development Activities

Growing advanced research & development activities are increasing the demand for nanofibers.Nanofibers are used in the production of supercapacitors which act as energy source and help to increase the performance efficiency and have less impact as compared to lithium ion and lead acid batteries.



Supercapacitors hold massless electrons in the electric field which provide short and intense spark of power which replace conventional batteries used in electric vehicles. As the demand of electric vehicles in the world increases result in increasing the demand of nanofibers.

For instance, according to the Global EV Outlook 2022, consumers spent USD 250 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2021, a 65% increase over 2021. Furthermore, global sales of electric cars have kept rising strongly in 2022, with 2 million sold in the first quarter, up 75% from the same period in 2021.

Therefore, shifting toward electric vehicles in developed and developing countries would increase demand for supercapacitors made from nanofibers, which is expected to result in increased demand for Global Nanofibers market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In December 2022, Toray Industries generated advanced Nano fiber that efficiently adsorbs pathogenic proteins in the blood.

• In November 2022, Nippon Paper Industries signed an agreement with Yamaha Motor regarding the applicability of CNF-Reinforced Resin.

• Teijin Limited created a new technique to make NANOFRONT nanofibers in large quantities in April 2021.

• In January 2021, the first nanofiber FFP3 respirator in the world was created by Pardam and put into production.



Market Segmentation

Global Nanofibers Market is segmented based on product, technology, application, and region.Based on the product, the market is fabricated into polymer, carbon, composite, cellulose, metal & metal oxide, and others.



Based on technology, the market is further segmented into magneto spinning, rotary jet spinning, electrospinning, and others.Based on application, the market is further segmented into electronic, medical, water and air treatment, composites, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., eSpin Technologies, Inc., Nanolayr Limited, Verdex Technologies, Applied Sciences Inc., Elmarco Ltd., Nanofiber Solutions, Pardam Nano4fibers s.r.o are some of the key players in Global Nanofibers Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Nanofibers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Nanofibers Market, By Product:

o Polymer

o Carbon

o Composite

o Cellulose

o Metal & Metal Oxide

o Others

• Nanofibers Market, By Technology:

o Magneto Spinning

o Rotary Jet Spinning

o Electrospinning

o Others

• Nanofibers Market, By Application:

o Electronic

o Medical

o Water and Air Treatment

o Composites

o Others

• Nanofibers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in global Nanofibers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

