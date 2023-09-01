Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market 2023-2030: Major Players General Mills, Danone, Nestle, and Beyond Meat Lead Market

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the European plant-based food and beverage market is expected to grow significantly in value terms, with a CAGR of 10.91% from 2023 to 2030. The report focuses on several countries within the region, including the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe.



The market for plant-based food and beverage in the United Kingdom is driven by health consciousness, weight management, animal welfare, environmental issues, and concerns about antibiotics. People are increasingly adopting 'flexitarian' diets - cutting down on meat and dairy while eating more plant-based foods. As a result, the plant-based food and beverage market is experiencing significant growth.



Likewise, the French population has become increasingly conscious of their food choices, leading to demand for plant-based alternatives. In this regard, the country has introduced a national vegetable protein strategy to increase the domestic production of plant-based proteins for feed and human consumption. This initiative is a significant step towards promoting agricultural sovereignty and sustainability, highlighting the country's progress in the plant-based food and beverage market.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The key players in the plant-based food and beverage market include:

General Mills Inc

Danone Sa

Conagra Brands Inc

the Hain Celestial Group Inc

Blue Diamond Growers

the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Adm)

Nestle Sa

Impossible Foods Inc

Amy's Kitchen Inc

Beyond Meat Inc

Campbell Soup Company

Daiya Foods Inc

Living Harvest Foods Inc

Meatless Farm

Kevita Inc

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Shift Towards Veganism

Rising Lactose Intolerance

Advantages of Plant-Based Diet

Market Challenges

High Cost of Plant-Based Products

Limited Awareness About Plant-Based Food Products

Different Perceptions About Plant-Based Food and Beverages

Market Opportunities

Sustainable Products and Recyclable Packaging

Revolutionary Manufacturing Procedures

Innovation and Diversity in Plant-Based Food and Beverages



