New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nano-enabled Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488680/?utm_source=GNW



Global Nano-enabled Packaging market is expected to grow significantly through 2028 owing to the increasing demand from the food & beverage sector. In 2018, paper-based packaging increased by 24 % for food and beverage products.

One of the sectors with the fastest rate of growth is nanotechnology, which is boosting a number of sectors, including the packaging sector.More bakery, meat, fruit, and vegetable products, as well as other processed food products, use nano-enabled packaging.



In addition, advancements in nanotechnology and increased global investments, food safety regulations introduced by governments around the world have boosted the market in the projected year.

Rising Demand From Food & Beverage Sector

Recent advancements in product safety, shelf life extension, economic effectiveness, environmental concerns, and customer convenience have all contributed to the evolution of food and beverage packaging.Active packaging, a revolutionary approach to food and beverage packaging, can allow the abovementioned extension and improvement in quality.



Traditional packaging has certain limitations when it comes to increasing shelf life.Owing to this, applying nanotechnology to the food and beverage industries improves the antibacterial, mechanical, and barrier properties of food packaging as well as the color, flavor, taste, texture, and consistency of food.



It also increases the bioavailability and absorption of nutrients from food.Customers may be informed about a product’s safety if it includes nanoparticles.



Preservatives can be released by it, extending the life span of packaged foods.

Moreover, the food and beverage packaging industry uses a broad variety of nanosensors, including array biosensors, electronic noses, nanocantilevers, nano-test strips, nanoparticles in solution, and others. Throughout the food supply chain, packaging containing nanosensors can be used to track the exterior or interior conditions of food products, pellets, and containers.

For instance, According to BusinessDay, Nigeria invests USD 380 million in food packaging technology in 2021

Therefore, increasing demand for the food & beverage sector is expected to drive the growth of Global Nano-enabled Packaging market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector

By extending the shelf life of the packaging and serving as an antibacterial barrier, nanotechnology-enabled packaging gives medicines chemical and physical stability.It helps to restore the medical characteristics of the drugs and shields them from environmental toxins.



This type of packaging helps in protecting drugs from light, moisture, and air.

For instance, in September 2022, the Union Health Ministry of India made quick response (QR) codes mandatory on the packaging of 300 life-saving drugs.

All these factors drive are expected to drive the Global Nano-enabled Packaging market demand during the forecast period.

Active Packaging will be the key Technology

Nanoparticles are used in active nano-enabled packaging to shield them from outside effects.This process makes use of oxygen scavengers, carbon dioxide producers, water vapor removers, ethanol releasers, and ethylene removers.



This technology is anticipated to meet the future needs of both the food and beverage industry and the pharmaceutical industry.

Furthermore, intelligent and smart packaging is made to detect microbiological or biochemical changes in the food, such as the development of particular infections or the presence of particular gases that might cause food spoiling. Additionally, this technology serves as a tracking tool to guarantee food safety or prevent product fraud.

Therefore, with the development of packaging technology, the demand for Global Nano-enabled Packaging market increases during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In December 2022, Amcor opened the largest flexible packaging plant in China.

• Amcor launches more sustainable packaging for pharmaceuticals in April 2022.

• In June 2020, in order to meet the rising local demand and shorten lead times, BASF SE expanded the manufacture of packaging coatings to South China.

• Danaflex Nano LLC launched packaging material for antiseptics and other medical equipment in May 2020.



Market Segmentation

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market is segmented based on sales channel, technology, application, and region.Based on the sales channel, the market is further bifurcated into offline and online.



Based on the technology, the market is further segmented into active packaging, intelligent and smart packaging, and others.Based on application, the market is further segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Danaflex Nano LLC., Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Co., BASF SE, Avery Dennison Corp., Tetra Pak International S.A., DuPont Teijin Films, Sealed Air Corporation, Sidel Group, and Innovia Films Ltd. are some of the key players in the global Nano-enabled Packaging market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Nano-enabled Packaging market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Sales Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Technology:

o Active Packaging

o Intelligent and Smart Packaging

o Others

• Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Application:

o Food and Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Personal Care

o Others

• Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in global Nano-enabled Packaging market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488680/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________