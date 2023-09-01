New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Activated Carbon Fiber Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488679/?utm_source=GNW

In 2021, the North American water and wastewater treatment market increased by 6.5 %.

Demand of activated carbon fiber is anticipated to be driven by growing environmental concerns about air and water pollution as well as activated carbon fiber’s better properties as compared to powdered and granular activated carbons, resulting in the growth of Global Activated Carbon Fiber market during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption for Wastewater Treatment Activities

As activated carbon fiber has tendency to absorb low molecular weight pollutants, it is being employed more often in water treatment processes.Another benefit associated with its service in several applications is the substance’s ability to regenerate fast.



The global adoption of wastewater disposal methods has been motivated by the steadily increasing demand for fresh water and its constrained supply.Wastewater from industries and homes has been released into the environment as a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization trends in emerging nations.



These wastewater releases have a terrible influence on the environment because they include harmful compounds that have a negative impact on the atmosphere.

For instance, the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) collaborated with the 2030 Water Resources Group regarding the improvements of wastewater management in India.

Therefore, the increasing demand for water treatment is expected to drive the growth of Global Activated Carbon Fiber market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand from the Air Purification Industry

Activated carbon fibers are frequently used in air cleaning due to its adsorbing property.In many different sectors and labs, high-purity gases are necessary.



Impurities such as moisture, oxygen, hydrocarbons, and sulfur compounds can interfere with the operation of the gases or cause them to be used less effectively. Therefore, the need for industrial gas filtration results in increasing the demand for activated carbon fibers.

Gas purification is necessary for gas masks, preserving interior air quality, controlling emissions and odors, cleaning the cabin air in aero planes, and controlling vehicle emissions.

For instance, according to the Environmental Protection Agency U.S., the transportation sector accounts for over 29% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, owing to the diversified uses of gases and rising worries about air pollution increasing the demand for Global Activated Carbon Fiber market during the forecast period.

Raising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

A feasible alternative to dialysis for individuals with end-stage renal illness is activated carbon fiber because it binds to urea and other toxins and lessens the amount of waste that must pass through the kidneys.Additionally, in people with chronic renal illness, oral activated carbon fiber successfully postpones the onset of hyperphosphatemia.



Additionally, it prevents individuals with stage 3-5 CKD from developing vascular calcifications.

For instance, according to Public Health England 3.2 million people in England aged 16 and above have chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3-5, and the prevalence of CKD stage 3-5 is projected to rise in the upcoming years based on current scenario.

Owing to increase in CKD stages 3-5 cases, the demand for Global Activated Carbon Fiber market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In November 2022, in order to design, develop, produce, and promote functional materials, Toyobo Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation agreed to form a new joint venture business.

• Toyobo adopted fiber material for premier seats in new Jumbo Ferry ship first time in October 2022.

• In April 2022, Kobe university & Toyobo signed an agreement for research & development.

• Kuraray Co., Ltd. declared that its American subsidiary, Calgon Carbon Corporation (hereafter "Calgon Carbon"), has agreed to increase production capacity at its Pearl River Plant in Mississippi, USA, in June 2020.



Market Segmentation

Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into natural, and synthetic.



Based on application, the market is segregated into air purification, water treatment, catalyst carrier, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Awa Paper & Technological Company, Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd., Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd., HPMS Graphite, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Auro Carbon & Chemicals, and Unitika Ltd. are some of the key players in the global Activated Carbon Fiber market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Activated Carbon Fiber market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Activated Carbon Fiber Market, By Type:

o Natural

o Synthetic

• Activated Carbon Fiber Market, By Application:

o Air Purification

o Water Treatment

o Catalyst Carrier

o Others

• Activated Carbon Fiber Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Malaysia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in global Activated Carbon Fiber market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488679/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________