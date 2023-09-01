Ultracapacitors Market Size to worth US$ 11.22 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for ultracapacitors was estimated to have acquired US$ 2.9 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to advance with a rapid 16.28% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 11.22 billion.



The ultracapacitor is a fast evolving technology that is widely used in hundreds of energy storage applications. Some of the key benefits that ultracapacitors offer over batteries are operational efficiency, improved protection, high reliability, large capacity, and the ability to charge and discharge quickly at adverse conditions. In the near future, the market for ultracapacitors is anticipated to grow rapidly as a result of these advantages.



Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.19 Bn Estimated Value US$ 11.22 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 16.28% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 149 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Power Type, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered CAP-XX Limited,Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.,Panasonic,Maxwell Technologies,Eaton Corporation,Ls Mtron,Cornell-Dubilier Electronics, Inc.,Ioxus Inc,Nawa Technologies,Paper Battery Company

Key Findings of Market Report

The need for environmentally friendly solutions for storing energy has increased due to the growing popularity of green technology, and it is anticipated that this demand will enhance the industry as a whole over the next years.

Governments' recent adoption of strict laws and regulations on carbon emissions is projected to have a positive impact on the worldwide ultracapacitors market.

One of the main energy sources that provides quick bursts of energy amid peak power needs are automotive ultracapacitors.

A vehicle's performance is increased when an ultracapacitor is used since it increases fuel efficiency, lowers hazardous emissions, and lengthens the life of the vehicle.

In the years to come, the automobile market is expected to rise significantly.

The expected increase in demand for ultracapacitors in buses and cars is anticipated to boost the global market growth.

Market Trends for Ultracapacitors

It is projected that more ultracapacitors will be used in a variety of fields, such as construction equipment, public transit, medicine, and residential power, strengthening the relationship between pulse power design and particular energy storage. Over the coming years, it is anticipated that these capacitors' increasing relevance would drive the global ultracapacitors market.

Ultracapacitors Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the ultracapacitors market in different regions. These are:

The United States has gained a considerable market share in the North American ultracapacitor market in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

The country now enjoys a strong position in the global market for electric car sensors due to increased improvements in the automotive sector and connected devices, which are likely to speed up the use of ultracapacitors. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the United States will continue to lead the ultracapacitors market.

In terms of revenue, the United Kingdom dominated the market for electric vehicle sensors in 2020, and it is anticipated that this trend would continue throughout the projected period.

Germany is anticipated to expand at a fast pace in Europe for ultracapacitors due to advancements in the automotive industry, which promotes ultracapacitor usage in the nation and hence generates lucrative chances for the market expansion in the country.

Global Ultracapacitors Market: Key Players

Prominent ultracapacitor suppliers are concentrating on designing ultracapacitors that are affordable to draw in more clients. The following companies are well-known participants in the global ultracapacitors market:

CAP-XX Limited

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Panasonic

Maxwell Technologies

Eaton Corporation

Ls Mtron

Cornell-Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

Ioxus Inc

Nawa Technologies

Paper Battery Company

Developments by the key players in the global market for Ultracapacitors are:

Market Player Product Portfolio CAP-XX Limited CAP-XX Limited created the industry’s debut 3V thin, prismatic supercapacitors.

In order to meet the need for compact, low-cost, and energy-efficient solutions for usage in thin wearables, key FOBs, and other IoT devices, the company initially implemented its 3V technology in the thin prismatic form. Skeleton Technologies Skeleton Technologies introduced the SkelMod 131V ultracapacitor module in March 2020.

It is specifically designed for power quality usage in the medical sector, where it may be used to reduce peak power and provide adequate power quality for MRI scanners. Maxwell Technologies With the introduction of a new series of 3.0V ultracapacitors which share the same dimensions as their 2.7-volt product line, consumers now have an easy upgrading option.

The 3.0V platform is intended for single-cell uses as well as multi-cell module systems, and it meets the needs for energy storage throughout industrial electrification as well as renewable energy.

Global Ultracapacitors Market Segmentation

Type

Electric Double-layered Capacitors

Pseudo Capacitors

Hybrid Capacitors



Power Type

Less than 10 Volts Modules

10 Volts to 25 Volts Modules

25 Volts to 50 Volts Modules

50 Volts to 100 Volts Modules

Above 100 Volts Modules



End-use Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Metal & Mining, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



