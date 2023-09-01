Bitfarms Mines 383 BTC in August 2023

- Increases hashrate to 5.6 EH/s -



- Upgrades Magog farm with installation of high efficiency miners -

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, provides a Bitcoin (BTC) production and mining operations update for August 2023.

“In August, we powered up new miners and continued to optimize the fleet at several locations, driving our hashrate up to 5.6 EH/s,” said Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms. “At Baie-Comeau, Québec, our newest production facility ran smoothly at around 5 MW throughout the month, and we completed the racking of all miners re-deployed there. The remaining step to reach 11 MW of production at Baie-Comeau is to energize the 6 MW power line, which we expect to be completed in September. This, in conjunction with final miner installations in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, supports our ability to achieve our target hashrate of 6.3 EH/s by the end of September 2023.”

“In Paso Pe, Paraguay, we started our expansion with the purchase of 1,920 MicroBT M53S+ hydro-cooling miners and 20 MW of associated specialized containers. We plan to construct a 50 MW substation to power a 30 MW air-cooled warehouse contiguous with these containers. With long lead time items, such as the primary transformer, on order and our groundbreaking planned for September 2023, we are targeting the 50 MW to be fully commissioned in Q1 2024,” added Morphy.

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms, said, “In August 2023, BTC production was 383, an increase of 1.3% in July 2023 despite a 6.3% network difficulty increase during August. Miner deployments and more moderate weather in Quebec and Washington also improved production conditions in the second half of August as our average EH/s climbed from 4.7 EH/s in the first 15 days of August to 5.5 EH/s in the latter 16 days of August.”

“Focusing on continuous improvement and capital efficiency, we completed our Magog farm upgrade with the installation of 2,862 S19J Pro+ miners. With a price of $13.00/TH, or only 46% of the cost of higher efficiency XP miners, the S19J Pro+ miners deliver 85% of the hashrate. With this upgrade, energy efficiency, which includes the energy needs of all supplementary equipment such as fans, lights and networking hardware, improved from 45 w/TH to 28 w/TH at Magog and from 38 w/TH to 37 w/TH across our entire portfolio,” concluded Gagnon.

Mining Review

August production of 383 BTC was 1.3% higher than the 378 BTC mined in July due to increased corporate capacity and more moderate weather facilitating greater uptimes.

Network difficulty increased 6.3% in August, compared to July, as Bitcoin miners continue to invest in capacity in anticipation of higher Bitcoin prices. Year-to-date through the end of August, difficulty increased 57.3% while the BTC price was up roughly 64.4%, resulting in a 6.5% improvement in mining economics as measured by USD/TH/day.

Key Performance Indicators August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Total BTC Mined 383 378 534 Month End Operating EH/s 5.6 5.3 3.9 BTC/Avg. EH/s 75 76 141 Operating Capacity (MW) 212 212 166 Hydropower MW 183 183 166 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 37 38 40 BTC Sold 323 333 427



August 2023 Select Operating Highlights

5.6 EH/s online as of August 31, 2023, up 43.5% from August 31, 2022 and up 5.7% from July 31, 2023.

5.1 EH/s average online, up 3.3% from July 2023.

74.6 BTC/average EH/s, down 2.0% from 76.1 in July 2023.

383 BTC mined, up 1.3% from July 2023 and down 28.3% from August 2022.

12.4 BTC mined daily on average, equivalent to about $337,300 per day and approximately $10.5 million for the month based on a BTC price of $27,200 on August 31, 2023.

Fully utilized remaining miner credits with the purchase of: 8 MicroBT 2.4 MW Hydro Containers and 1,920 MicroBT M53S+ Hydro Miners for deployment to new 50 MW Paso Pe farm in development. 1 MicroBT 1 MW Hydro Container and 100 MicroBT M53S+ Hydro Miners for deployment in Quebec.

Purchased 900 M50 118 TH Miners for $13/Th for deployment in Quebec and Argentina with cash.

At Paraguay, initiated first phase of development for 150 MW hydropower contracts.

At Rio Cuarto, Argentina: Increased hashrate to 960 PH. Completed planned deliveries with receipt of 3,150 Bitmain S19J Pro+ and 710 S19j Pro miners. Planned deliveries of 1,068 M50 and 2,549 Bitmain S19J Pro+ on schedule for September installation and energization.

At Magog, Québec, increased hashrate 49% to 340 PH with the installation of 2,862 S19 Pro+ miners.

At Baie-Comeau, Québec: Consistently operated at about 5 MW throughout August and on track to reach 11 MW in September 2023. Installed total of 2,535 Whatsminer M31S+ miners redeployed from Magog.

At Washington, upgraded ventilation and cooling systems, increasing average uptime.



Bitfarms’ BTC Monthly Production

The table below presents an overview of BTC mined per month in each of the first eight months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Month BTC Mined 2023 BTC Mined 2022 January 486 301 February 387 298 March 424 363 April 379 405 May 459 431 June 385 420 July 378 500 August 383 534 Total YTD 3,281 3,252



August 2023 Financial Update

Sold 323 BTC of the 383 BTC mined, generating total proceeds of $9.0 million.

Reduced total outstanding indebtedness by $1.9 million, resulting in a remaining balance of $11.8 million at August 31, 2023.

Added 60 BTC to treasury, increasing custody to 654 BTC, representing approximately $17.8 million based on a BTC price of $27,200 at August 31, 2023.



Conferences and Events

Bitfarms plans to attend the following upcoming events:

September 7: 3 rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference

Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference September 11-13: HC Wainwright Conference, New York

September 14: Bitfarms Analyst Day, New York

September 25-27: POW (Proof of Work) Summit, Prague

October 11-12: Bitcoin Amsterdam



About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Glossary of Terms

BTC BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second

w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment

