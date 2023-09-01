The Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market is forecasted to grow by USD 358.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488918/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the ursodeoxycholic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in number of liver transplants, increasing incidence of primary sclerosing cholangitis and associated diseases, and expansion of indications for UDCA.



The ursodeoxycholic acid market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Synthetic ursodeoxycholic acid

• Extraction ursodeoxycholic acid



By Application

• Pharmacy products

• Health products



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for combination therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the ursodeoxycholic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on emerging economies and technological advancements in drug delivery systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ursodeoxycholic acid market covers the following areas:

• Ursodeoxycholic acid market sizing

• Ursodeoxycholic acid market forecast

• Ursodeoxycholic acid market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ursodeoxycholic acid market vendors that include Abil Chempharma Pvt. Ltd., Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Changde Yungang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Daewoong Bio Inc., Dipharma Francis S.r.l., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ICE S.p.a., JSC Grindeks, Kimia Biosciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Osmopharm SA, Panjin Hengchanglong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianlu Bio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tianjin NWS Biotechnology and Medicine Co. Ltd., Travere Therapeutics Inc., Zhongshan Belling Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Axplora, Cerata Pharmaceuticals LLP, and Octavius Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Also, the ursodeoxycholic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





