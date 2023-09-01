The Global Medical Active Air Sampling System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 109.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Active Air Sampling System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488916/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the medical active air sampling system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased restrictions for microbiological monitoring, rising emphasis on infection control, and growing expansion of healthcare infrastructure.



The medical active air sampling system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Portable microbial sampling system

• Desktop microbial sampling system



By Application

• Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

• Hospitals and clinics

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of IoT and connectivity in active air sampling systems as one of the prime reasons driving the medical active air sampling system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing new product launches related to medical active air sampling systems and growing adoption of mobile air sampler systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the medical active air sampling system market covers the following areas:

• Medical active air sampling system market sizing

• Medical active air sampling system market forecast

• Medical active air sampling system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical active air sampling system market vendors that include Acquisition Systems Ltd., Aquaria Srl, Bertin Technologies SAS, bioMerieux SA, Cantium Scientific Ltd., Climet Instruments Co., Emtek LLC, IUL SA, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Inc., Merck KGaA, Neu tec Group Inc., Orum International Srl, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sartorius AG, SKC Inc., Spectris Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc., and Veltek Associates Inc. Also, the medical active air sampling system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

