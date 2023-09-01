The Global UV Curable Adhesives Market is forecasted to grow by USD 104.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488914/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the UV curable adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for electronics and consumer devices, growing demand for strong bond strength and performance, and increasing demand for UV curable adhesives in emerging markets.



The UV curable adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical

• Electronics

• Glass bonding

• Packaging

• Others



By Resin Type

• Acrylic

• Cyanoacrylate

• Silicone

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing application of UV curable adhesives in 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the UV curable adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, recent developments related to UV curable adhesives and availability of customized UV curable adhesives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the UV curable adhesives market covers the following areas:

• UV curable adhesives market sizing

• UV curable adhesives market forecast

• UV curable adhesives market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UV curable adhesives market vendors that include 3M Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Cartell UK Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Denka Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dymax Corp., Epoxies Etc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hi Bond Chemicals, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, and ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the UV curable adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

