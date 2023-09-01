The Global Industry 4.0 Market is forecasted to grow by USD 211.43 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.88% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industry 4.0 Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488912/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, increasing demand for automation to achieve efficiency and quality, and increasing focus on smart factories.



The industry 4.0 market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial IoT

• Smart factory

• Industrial automation



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Energy and utilities

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the virtualization of automation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the industry 4.0 market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and the growing demand for cloud computing and edge computing in Industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industry 4.0 market vendors that include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AURA DIFUSION S.L., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognex Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Stratasys Ltd.. Also, the Industry 4.0 market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

