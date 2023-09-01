The Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,628.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488911/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the liquid packaging carton market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing concern about the impact of plastic waste on the environment, changing lifestyles and demographics driving demand for innovative packaging solutions, and the growing food processing industry.



The liquid packaging carton market is segmented as below:

By Type Of Packaging

• Long-term shelf life

• Short-term shelf life



By Type

• Brick liquid carton

• Gable top carton

• Shaped liquid carton



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth of aseptic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid packaging carton market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising penetration of e-commerce in the retail sector and the advent of smart packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the liquid packaging carton market covers the following areas:

• Liquid packaging carton market sizing

• Liquid packaging carton market forecast

• Liquid packaging carton market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid packaging carton market vendors that include Adam Pack S.A., Assemblies Unlimited Inc., Billerud AB, Coesia SpA, Elopak ASA, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Klabin S.A., Mondi Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Polyoak Packaging Group Pty Ltd., Refresco Group BV, Sealed Air Corp., SIG Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., Tetra Laval SA, UFlex Ltd., and Visy Industries Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the liquid packaging carton market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

