The Global Manifolds Market is forecasted to grow by USD 564.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for oil and natural gas, stringent regulatory norms and standards on vehicular emissions, and rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production (E and P) activities.



The manifolds market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas industry

• Industrial automation

• HVAC system

• Automotive

• Others



By Type

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

• HVAC

• Automotive

• Fluid distribution



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the manifolds market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of mergers and acquisitions (M and A) and rise in demand for more efficient manifolds will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the manifolds market covers the following areas:

• Manifolds market sizing

• Manifolds market forecast

• Manifolds market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manifolds market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Berendsen Fluid Power Pty Ltd., Dril Quip Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyspecs Hydraulics NZ, M and W Hydraulics, Moog Inc., NOV Inc., Oilpath Hydraulics Pty Ltd., RBV Energy Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Renishaw Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Weatherford International Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.. Also, the manifolds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

