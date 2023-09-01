The Global Digital Remittance Market is forecasted to grow by USD 12.09 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Remittance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488896/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the digital remittance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements in digital remittance, reduced remittance cost and transfer time, and enhanced cash flow leading to business growth.



The digital remittance market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Personal

• Small business

• Migrant labor workforce

• Others



By Type

• Outward digital remittance

• Inward digital remittance



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the government initiatives to promote online payment as one of the prime reasons driving the digital remittance market growth during the next few years. Also, high adoption of digital cross-border money transfer and rise in mobile-based payment channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital remittance market covers the following areas:

• Digital remittance market sizing

• Digital remittance market forecast

• Digital remittance market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital remittance market vendors that include Ant Group, Citigroup Inc., Digital Wallet Co. Ltd., Euronet Worldwide Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc., Nium Pte. Ltd., Pangea, Papaya Global Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Remitbee Inc., Remitly Global Inc., Standard Chartered PLC, TransferGo Ltd., Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., WorldRemit Ltd., and OrbitRemit. Also, the digital remittance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488896/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________