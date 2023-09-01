The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is forecasted to grow by USD 53.13 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488895/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the critical infrastructure protection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for integrated security solutions, increasing instances of cyber threats and physical attacks on vital infrastructure, and rising demand for compliance with government regulations and standards.



The critical infrastructure protection market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Financial Institutions

• Government

• Defense

• Telecom

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of smart technologies and IoT in infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the critical infrastructure protection market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in adoption of cloud-based services and rise in adoption of hybrid model will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the critical infrastructure protection market covers the following areas:

• Critical infrastructure protection market sizing

• Critical infrastructure protection market forecast

• Critical infrastructure protection market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading critical infrastructure protection market vendors that include Airbus SE, AO Kaspersky Lab, Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Luna Innovations Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, and Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.. Also, the critical infrastructure protection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

