The Global Frozen Food Cold Chains Market is forecasted to grow by USD 214.02 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.36% during the forecast period

The report on the frozen food cold chains market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for convenience food, growing consumer inclination for vegan frozen food, and expansion of retail stores offering frozen food.



The frozen food cold chains market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Refrigerated warehouse

• Refrigerated transportation



By Product

• Frozen meat fish and seafood

• Frozen fruits and vegetables

• Frozen ready meals

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid penetration of e-commerce boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen food cold chains market growth during the next few years. Also, technological innovations and growing popularity of private-label frozen foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the frozen food cold chains market covers the following areas:

• Frozen food cold chains market sizing

• Frozen food cold chains market forecast

• Frozen food cold chains market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen food cold chains market vendors that include Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Celcius Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ColdEX Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec Logistics Inc., DSV AS, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Kraftverkehr Nagel SE and Co. KG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Seafrigo Group, Stockhabo, Trenton Cold Storage, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Tippmann Group. Also, the frozen food cold chains market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

