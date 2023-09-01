Republic Bank Launches Food Drive in Partnership With the Food Bank of South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the "Bank"), is excited to announce the launch of its food drive initiative in collaboration with the Food Bank of South Jersey. Starting on Friday, September 1st, and continuing throughout September for Hunger Action Month, the campaign aims to address food insecurity in the community.



Republic Bank is dedicated to tackling the issue of food insecurity and is proud to join forces with the Food Bank of South Jersey, a renowned nonprofit organization committed to providing nourishment to individuals and families in need. The food drive initiative seeks to gather nonperishable food items and monetary contributions, all of which will have a direct and positive impact on those facing food scarcity.

"We believe in the power of community and are committed to making a positive impact,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer, Sharon Hammel. “Through our partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey and the generosity of our customers and community members, every act of support brings us closer to ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry.”

Republic Bank invites everyone to participate in this campaign by making contributions of nonperishable items in-person at any of their 18 New Jersey stores, or by making online monetary donations. Collectively, we can strive to reduce hunger and guarantee that all members of the community can access nourishing meals.

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 33 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, and New York County in New York. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

About Food Bank of South Jersey

The Food Bank of South Jersey believes that no one should go to bed hungry. Since 1985, it has served the children, families and seniors of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties by distributing safe and healthy food, providing nutrition education and cooking course, and developing sustainable pathways for neighbors to improve their lives. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of Feeding America, FBSJ distributed 15 million meals in 2022, through direct distributions and its network of more than 200 partner agencies. For more information, visit FoodBankSJ.org.

