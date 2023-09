The charter agreement for the charter of company vessel Romantika signed between a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, AS Tallink Latvija and Holland Norway Lines BV, has been terminated on 1 September 2023 before the charter agreement’s normal expiry date.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee