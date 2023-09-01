The Global EV Charging Cable Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1840.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.86% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EV Charging Cable Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488889/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the EV charging cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by fuel emission and efficiency regulations driving adoption of EVs and chargers, government concerns over reducing carbon footprints, and rising adoption of coiled charging cables and DV charging cables.



The EV charging cable market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Private charging

• Public charging



By Type

• Straight cable

• Coiled cable



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging cable market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in infrastructural developments of public EV charging stations and technological advancement in EV charging cables will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the EV charging cable market covers the following areas:

• Ev charging cable market sizing

• Ev charging cable market forecast

• Ev charging cable market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EV charging cable market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Besen International Group Co. Ltd, BorgWarner Inc., BRUGG GROUP AG, Dyden Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Guangdong OMG Transmitting Technology Co. Ltd., HUBER PLUS SUHNER AG, Inteplast Group, KEBA Group AG, Lapp Holding SE, Leoni AG, Manlon Polymers, Nexans SA, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. , Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and AG Electrical Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the EV charging cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

