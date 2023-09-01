The Global Non Carbonated Soft Drinks Market is forecasted to grow by USD 71.14 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non Carbonated Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488884/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the non carbonated soft drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health and wellness concerns among consumers, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, and frequent product launches in the global non-carbonated soft drinks market.



The non carbonated soft drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Fruit juices

• Sports drinks



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased online presence of non-carbonated soft drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the non carbonated soft drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative flavors and packaging of non-carbonated soft drinks and increasing digital marketing and presence of social media will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the non carbonated soft drinks market covers the following areas:

• Non carbonated soft drinks market sizing

• Non carbonated soft drinks market forecast

• Non carbonated soft drinks market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non carbonated soft drinks market vendors that include AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Britvic plc, Dabur India Ltd., Danone SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Hint Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Spindrift Beverage Co. Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Also, the non carbonated soft drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

