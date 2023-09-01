Protecting Confidentiality: Privacy Filters Market Trends Highlight Growing Demand in Data Security

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Privacy Filters Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Privacy Filters Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 12.96% over the forecast period. With the expanding use and application of smart connected devices, such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets, in corporations and enterprises, security concerns are also rising. Visual hacking, one of the most common and traditional hacking techniques, is one such threat. It makes it possible to spy on confidential company information anytime workers leave the confines of the office.



Key Highlights

Data security becomes more crucial as more firms transition to digital operations. Business representatives or IT experts who work with or have access to sensitive data belonging to a company or client may occasionally be required to travel or access the data in public locations, increasing the risk of sensitive data exposure.

Unauthorized eyes may view the data shown on a laptop, monitor, or tablet. While antivirus software, encryption, and authentication are the mainstays of conventional data security, physical screen privacy could play a significant role in a comprehensive data protection program.

Moreover, the increased online payment process increases the demand for privacy filters. The sensitive information on the screen revealing passwords and PINs can be picked up by the onlookers and used later for malicious activities. Personal data, like messages, chats, pictures, and contacts, need to be safeguarded in an exposed environment, driving the demand for Privacy Filters.

The majority of screen filters are simple to apply and remove. They frequently clip on or are magnetic for monitors. There are detachable adhesive privacy filters for laptops, tablets, and smartphones that adhere to the screen, similar to a typical screen protector; however, the lack of knowledge is a significant barrier to the market's overall growth.

Privacy Filters Market Trends

Financial Institutions to Hold Major Share

The demand for privacy filters will witness significant growth in financial institutions over the coming years. With rising customer security sensitivity, increasing data breaches, and an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment, consumer data needs to be protected while storing, transmitting, and viewing. In financial institutions, consumer data protection and internal financial statements are becoming essential, driving the demand for privacy filters.

Further, financial institutions are constantly discovering new ways to use and access data within the enterprise to protect both customers and the company, serve customers better, and find new sources of revenue. In this new era, bankers have greater access to customer data than ever before.

However, as this data lake widens, critical privacy issues arise, and visual privacy becomes increasingly difficult to control. Privacy filters in financial institutions offer visual privacy to protect the data, thus finding significant application in financial institutions over the last few years.

Banks and other financial institutions worldwide are under increasing scrutiny to ensure they have the appropriate security measures in place, especially in the wake of the numerous high-profile data breaches that have occurred over the past few years.

Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

Increasing globalization has driven a significant focus on existing data privacy rules across the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past year, several Asian nations have amended, released, or reviewed their data privacy regulations and frameworks.

In addition to cyber hacking, visual hacking has increased, where hackers capture data using cameras. Hackers can easily obtain sensitive information from a computer or tablet screen simply by capturing an image of the screen. It has become a major concern, especially in developing countries like China, India, Sri Lanka, Korea, and other Southeast Asian nations. More than health information is collected by physicians in healthcare. Healthcare professionals should be especially careful when dealing with personal and financial information, such as Social Security numbers.

Furthermore, countries like China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan are key laptop and smartphone manufacturers. Smartphones are especially a primary catalyst behind Asia's digital growth, connecting millions, launching social networks at scale, and spurring e-commerce and large-scale digital transactions.

The sales volume of smartphone manufacturing in Southeast Asian countries has been on an upward trend in recent years, especially in Thailand and Vietnam, where continued economic growth has contributed to the rapid growth of smartphone manufacturing sales volume.

Moreover, 5G is gathering pace across the Asia-Pacific: nine markets have launched commercial mobile 5G services, including Japan, and 12 more have officially announced plans to do so. In addition, governments are taking the initiative to boost the sales of mobile phones in the country.

These regulations are boosting the growth of smartphones in the country, and with more smartphones, the demand for privacy filters is also increasing in the country as most of the important data and information are available nowadays on smartphones.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

