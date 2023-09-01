The Global Personalized Nutrition Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6474.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personalized Nutrition Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488879/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the personalized nutrition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of personalized nutrition products among athletes, mergers and acquisitions among players, and increased spending on healthcare by consumers.



The personalized nutrition market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Active measurement

• Standard measurement



By End-user

• Direct-to-consumer

• Wellness and fitness centers

• Hospital and clinics

• Institutions



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the dna-based personalized nutrition gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized nutrition market growth during the next few years. Also, high penetration of e-commerce and robust growth of nutraceutical industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the personalized nutrition market covers the following areas:

• Personalized nutrition market sizing

• Personalized nutrition market forecast

• Personalized nutrition market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personalized nutrition market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Atlas Health Europe Ltd., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, BIRON HEALTH GROUP, BlueDot Inc., Fagron NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Noho Health Inc., Nourished Official, Nutrigenomix Inc., Prenetics Global Ltd., Segterra Inc., and Zipongo Inc.. Also, the personalized nutrition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488879/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________