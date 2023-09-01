AvidXchange to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:25 PM ET.

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/ . Replays of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,800 businesses and it has made payments to more than 965,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com

Investor Contact:

Subhaash Kumar

skumar1@avidxchange.com

813-760-2309