Bradley C. Arnett to Join German American Bank as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

JASPER, Ind., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) announced today that Bradley C. Arnett will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary effective September 25. He will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer D. Neil Dauby and be a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Arnett has practiced law for more than 20 years, most recently as a partner at Dentons, a global law firm with offices throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. His focus at Dentons has been in the areas of Securities and Exchange Commission reporting and compliance; corporate governance; mergers and acquisitions; banking regulation; commercial finance; and public and private securities offerings. Arnett also brings Fortune 500 in-house counsel experience with him.

Arnett has led a team of lawyers dedicated to assisting public clients with current and periodic Exchange Act reporting, SEC proxy statement filings, insider trading policies, and director board/committee compliance matters.

Arnett earned his law degree from the Chase College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northern Kentucky University. He also carries a Certified Public Accounting license in Ohio.

Arnett has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Banking and Finance, Financial Services Regulation, Mergers and Acquisition, and Corporate Law. In 2022, Best Lawyers named him “Lawyer of the Year” in the State of Ohio for Banking and Finance law.

“We are pleased to welcome Brad to German American as our new Chief Legal Officer”, Dauby stated. “His deep institutional knowledge of our company and his extensive experience in leading legal and non-legal corporate initiatives in a highly regulated industry will be invaluable to our organization. He will be a tremendous addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow”.

About German American Bank

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).



Media Contact:

D. Neil Dauby

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

812-482-1314