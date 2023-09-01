Global Powered Surgical Staplers Market Driven by Rising Bariatric Surgery Procedures - Reports FMI

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the projection period, powered surgical staplers Market Sales are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.8%. From US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023 to US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033, the market value is anticipated to grow. At the end of 2022, the powered surgical staplers market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion. In 2023, growth of 7.1% is forecasted on a year-over-year basis.



The global market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by several factors including the increasing prevalence of obesity. The increasing bariatric surgery scene is a strong market growth driver for powered surgical staplers. Recognizing severe obesity as a disease with multiple health consequences, bariatric surgery tries to accomplish significant weight loss, which is often not possible through non-surgical approaches.

The biological challenges of maintaining weight loss highlight the need for better surgical techniques. Powered surgical staplers provide for precise and secure tissue closure during bariatric procedures, resulting in positive outcomes. As lifestyle therapies produce varied effects, surgical interventions provide a powerful remedy, leading to an increase in the use of powered staplers. Evolving guidelines that include less severe obesity cases, such as BMI 30-35 with comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, increase demand for these staples in bariatric procedures.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By-product, the powered linear stapler segment contributed around US$ 1.2 billion in 2022. Powered linear staplers surpass other options due to accurate tissue manipulation, ergonomic design, increased safety, and greater surgical efficiency.

By application, abdominal surgery contributed around US$ 680.7 million in 2022. Powerful surgical staplers are in high demand because abdominal surgery necessitates accurate and secure tissue closure.

By usage segment, the reusable segment contributed around US$ 1.4 billion in 2022, due to its affordability, sustainability, and rising demand in the healthcare industry for environmentally friendly surgical equipment, the reusable category is successful.

By end user, hospitals contributed around US$ 801.1 million in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for powered surgical staplers.

By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022 contributing around US$ 639.9 million. North America region dominates the powered surgical staplers market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.



Market Competition:

Waston Medical and Sirio Pharma Co Ltd are two of the key players leading in the powered surgical staplers market. In order to gain a larger market share, these companies have been undertaking strategic initiatives such as partnerships with local competitors to gain a larger customer pool and expand their reach.

In December 2021, Waston Medical and Trendlines Join Forces to Develop Chinese/Israeli Medical Devices



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the powered surgical staplers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global powered surgical staplers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on product (powered linear stapler, and circular stapling system), application (abdominal surgery, gynecology and obstetrics surgeries, pediatric surgery, thoracic surgery, and others), usage (single-use, and reusable), and end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others) across seven key regions around the world.

Analysis of the Powered Surgical Staplers Industry - Report Scope:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Northern Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, Application, Usage, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled Medtronic Plc

Biowin Pharmaceutical

Bluesail Surgical

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments

Golden Stapler Surgical

Jiangsu Channel Medical Device

Miconvey

Ningbo David Medical Device Panther Healthcare

Sinolinks Medical Innovation

Waston medical

Ethicon

Surgnova

Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd

Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

CJ Medical Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

