This World Coconut Day, Visit “The Coconut Grove” from Vita Coco on Roblox for a New Giant Coconut, Fun Prizes, and To Give Back to Farming Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is celebrating World Coconut Day on Roblox, a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, this September 2 by introducing a new giant coconut just off the coast of Coconut Island in “The Coconut Grove.” Visitors of The Coconut Grove can play new mini games and challenges inside the giant coconut that will teach them about responsible farming practices and help support the brand’s Seedlings for Sustainability efforts.



The experience allows visitors to learn new coconut facts, including the many ways coconuts can be used. They will also earn CocoCoins™ and event points that can be redeemed for exclusive avatar wearables.

On World Coconut Day, Vita Coco will donate $1 to its charity partners in Brazil for every coconut seedling planted in The Coconut Grove experience, up to $75,000. Vita Coco has already distributed 100,000 seedlings to Seedlings for Sustainability partners during its first matching program in The Coconut Grove in April.

“World Coconut Day is an important day for us to celebrate coconut farming communities around the world, and now, the celebration can happen on Roblox too,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “The Coconut Grove really took off when it launched in April, and we're excited to continue wowing visitors with new additions to the game that are not only fun, but have a real impact on coconut farming communities in Brazil."

Since The Coconut Grove launched during Earth Week this year, it has bridged the gap between the metaverse and physical world by helping to support coconut farmers across the tropics and restore communities across the U.S. as a result of actions within the experience. To date, the experience has been visited more than 24 million times to virtually plant coconut seedlings, harvest coconuts, and play mini games.

All in-experience purchases from The Coconut Grove go directly toward Seedlings for Sustainability, which is an initiative of Vita Coco’s social impact program, the Vita Coco Project. Last month, the Vita Coco Project announced its expansion to Brazil, after having distributed more than 370,000 seedlings and trees across the world, including coconut growing countries like the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Through Seedlings for Sustainability, Vita Coco will distribute up to 10 million seedlings and trees globally by 2030.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk, and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

