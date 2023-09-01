The Global Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies in Elevator and Escalator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 60.75 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies in Elevator and Escalator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488878/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the strategic assessment of emerging technologies in the elevator and escalator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing urbanization and infrastructure development, changing consumer preferences, and rising awareness of smart elevators and escalators.



The strategic assessment of emerging technologies in the elevator and escalator market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Elevators

• Escalators



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the strategic assessment of emerging technologies in elevator and escalator market growth during the next few years. Also, use of regenerative drives in elevators and escalators and growing technological advancements in elevators and escalators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading strategic assessment of emerging technologies in elevator and escalator market vendors that include Braun Elevator, Brobeil Aufzuge GmbH and Co.KG, ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fuji Elevators Co., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Savaria Corp., SCHAEFER GmbH, Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp., Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH. Also, the strategic assessment of emerging technologies in elevator and escalator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

