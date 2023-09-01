Immix Biopharma Announces Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch, Director of the Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University and at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, Joins Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Lentzsch joins the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board with decades of experience treating patients with AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma and serving as a principal investigator on clinical trials for novel agents.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology, announced that effective today, Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch has joined the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lentzsch brings extensive experience focused on new therapeutic agents across AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma to Nexcella. Dr. Lentzsch Co-Chairs the National Cancer Institute Myeloma Steering Committee; is an Associate Editor of Journal of Clinical Oncology; was a key clinical investigator in establishing bendamustine as a new treatment for relapsed amyloidosis, the principal investigator of the CAEL-101 phase 1a/b study in AL Amyloidosis and co-founder of Caelum Biosciences, subsequently acquired by AstraZeneca.

“I have been fortunate to lead efforts to conduct clinical trials resulting in new treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,” said Dr. Lentzsch. “Nexcella is developing an autologous CAR-T with clinical results that are encouraging in relapsed AL Amyloidosis and relapsed multiple myeloma. I am thrilled to join the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board.”

"We are delighted to be joined by Dr. Lentzsch on the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board," stated Ilya Rachman, MD PhD Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added: “Dr. Lentzsch’s wealth of experience as a principal investigator in clinical trials for AL amyloidosis and myeloma bringing new treatment options to patients is uniquely moving. We are looking forward to collaborating with Dr. Lentzsch.”

Dr. Suzanne Lentzsch is a Professor of Clinical Medicine and the Director of the Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University and at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York. Dr. Lentzsch was a key clinical investigator in establishing bendamustine as a new treatment for relapsed amyloidosis, and designed and led the first in human CAEL-101 phase 1a/b clinical study in AL Amyloidosis. She is a co-founder of Caelum Biosciences, subsequently acquired by AstraZeneca. Dr. Lentzsch is the Co-Chair of the NCI Myeloma Steering Committee, a member of the ASH Scientific Committee for Plasma Cell Neoplasia and the ASCO Scientific Program Committee Hematologic Malignancies-Plasma Cell Dyscrasia, the Educational and Steering Committee for the Society of Hematology and Oncology (SOHO), and the SWOG Myeloma Working Group. She co-chairs the Career Development Committee of the International Myeloma Society (IMS). She is Associate Editor for JCO and on the Editorial Board for Blood Cancer Discoveries.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology including CAR-T cell therapies and Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx). Our lead CAR-T cell therapy asset, NXC-201, is being developed for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Initial response rates of 92% and 100% have been observed from the Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study in patients with multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis (February 9, 2023). NXC-201 is being developed by ImmixBio’s subsidiary Nexcella, Inc and has the potential to be the world’s first out-patient CAR-T. Our lead Tissue Specific Therapeutic (TSTx) asset, IMX-110, is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and in the IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab (NCT05840835). IMX-110 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX), is a Los Angeles, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, has produced 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023, across 58 patients. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com

Forward Looking Statements

