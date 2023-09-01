Robust Growth Expected in Global Finite Element Analysis Market to 2030: Increasing Manufacturing Integration and Software Needs Propel Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finite Element Analysis Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global finite element analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $12 billion in 2030 from $5.8 billion in 2023.

This report on global finite element analysis market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global finite element analysis market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the finite element analysis market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Integration in Manufacturing Process
  • Increasing Demand for Stimulation Software

Challenges

  • Availability of Open-Source Software

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

  • Software
  • Services

by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

by Enterprise Size

  • Software
  • Services

by Industry Vertical

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages145
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$5.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$12 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • Altair ENgineering Inc.
  • Aspen Technology
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • BETA CAE Systems
  • COSMOL
  • Dassault Systemes
  • ESI Group
  • IBM Corporation
  • MSC Software Corporation
  • Siemens PLM Software Inc.
  • Simutech Group
  • Synopsys Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ou6m0j

