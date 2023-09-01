The Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5184.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488871/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the liquid synthetic rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the tire industry, rapid rate of industrialization in emerging economies, and increasing demand from the medical and healthcare sectors.



The liquid synthetic rubber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tyre

• Industrial rubber

• Adhesives

• Polymer modification

• Others



By Product Type

• Liquid styrene butadiene

• Liquid butadiene

• Liquid isoprene

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for bio-based feedstock as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid synthetic rubber market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches by market vendors and rising acceptance of green tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the liquid synthetic rubber market covers the following areas:

• Liquid synthetic rubber market sizing

• Liquid synthetic rubber market forecast

• Liquid synthetic rubber market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid synthetic rubber market vendors that include Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., ENEOS Holdings Inc, Eni SpA, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Michelin Group, MITSUI and CO. LTD., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Ter Group, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Zeon Corp.. Also, the liquid synthetic rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

