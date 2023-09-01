Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name FloQast to 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, announced it has been selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List . This is FloQast’s first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at number seven. Earning a spot means that FloQast is one of the best companies to work for in the country.



To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 210,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees.

"We are honored to be named to Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces list,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. “This recognition is a testament to the culture we have built at FloQast, where we believe that everyone has a voice and can make a difference. We are committed to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued, respected, and supported, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts.”

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Any organization can be great, no matter the size of their payroll or the size of their bottom line,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These remarkable companies know that the high-trust culture they’ve built can compete with companies of any size.”

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, "Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn’t take a big headcount to make a big impact."

This honor is the latest in several accolades and milestones for FloQast. Earlier this month, it made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list . This year, it also ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 and was named a Great Place to Work ™ in both the US and UK. In January, it was named to Built In’s Best Place to Work List . The company was recently named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the seventh straight year. The award also comes alongside continued momentum for FloQast, including the launch of an all-new brand strategy and expansion to Australia and New Zealand .

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 210,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .