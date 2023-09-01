Methadone Market Set for Strong Growth Trajectory, Projected to Reach $184.8 Million by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methadone Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methadone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $184.8 million in 2030 from $126.6 million in 2023.

This report on global methadone market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global methadone market by segmenting the market based on mode of administration, application, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the methadone market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease
  • Increased Use of Opioid Misuse

Challenges

  • Side Effects

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Mode of Administration

  • Tablets
  • Liquid
  • Injections

by Application

  • Operation
  • Detoxification
  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages130
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$126.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$184.8 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • Aurolife Pharma LLC
  • CentralPharm
  • Diskets
  • Dolophine
  • LUMITOS AG
  • Macfarlan Smith
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Qinghai Pharm
  • Roxane (Boehringer Ingelheim)
  • SimSon Pharma Limited
  • Symetria Recovery
  • VistaPharm

