Methadone Market Set for Strong Growth Trajectory, Projected to Reach $184.8 Million by 2030

The global methadone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% to reach $184.8 million in 2030 from $126.6 million in 2023.

This report on global methadone market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global methadone market by segmenting the market based on mode of administration, application, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the methadone market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease

Increased Use of Opioid Misuse

Challenges

Side Effects

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Mode of Administration

Tablets

Liquid

Injections

by Application

Operation

Detoxification

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $126.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Aurolife Pharma LLC

CentralPharm

Diskets

Dolophine

LUMITOS AG

Macfarlan Smith

Mallinckrodt

Qinghai Pharm

Roxane (Boehringer Ingelheim)

SimSon Pharma Limited

Symetria Recovery

VistaPharm

