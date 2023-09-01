The Global Analytics as a Service Market is forecasted to grow by USD 34,112.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.03% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytics as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488870/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the analytics as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing availability and complexity of data, growing need to improve business efficiency, and increase in adoption of social media applications.



The analytics as a service market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Predictive analytics

• Prescriptive analytics

• Diagnostic analytics

• Descriptive analytics



By End-user

• BSFI

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising use of IoT analytics in enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the analytics as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, lower cost of ownership of analytics as a service and high rate of adoption of analytics as a service in smes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the analytics as a service market covers the following areas:

• Analytics as a service market sizing

• Analytics as a service market forecast

• Analytics as a service market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading analytics as a service market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Cloudera Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Thales Group, and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the analytics as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

