Global Sclerotherapy Market Poised to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030 with a Strong CAGR of 6.1%

The global sclerotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% to reach $1.8 billion in 2030 from $1.2 billion in 2023.

This report on global sclerotherapy market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global sclerotherapy market by segmenting the market based on product, type, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the sclerotherapy market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Patient Geriatric Population

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Availability of Alternate Treatments

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Detergents

Osmotic Agents

Chemical Irritants

by Type

Ultrasound

Liquid

Foam

by Application

Venous Disease

Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Bronchopleural Fistula

Cystic Disease

Systemic Diseases

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Angiodynamics

Bioniche Pharma Group Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG, Kreussler

ChanganTianyu group

Cook Medical

Endo-Flex

LGM Pharma

Medtronic

Merz Pharma

Omega Pharmaceuticals

Troikaa

