Global Sclerotherapy Market Poised to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030 with a Strong CAGR of 6.1%

The global sclerotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% to reach $1.8 billion in 2030 from $1.2 billion in 2023.
This report on global sclerotherapy market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global sclerotherapy market by segmenting the market based on product, type, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the sclerotherapy market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Patient Geriatric Population
- Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Availability of Alternate Treatments
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Detergents
- Osmotic Agents
- Chemical Irritants
by Type
- Ultrasound
- Liquid
- Foam
by Application
- Venous Disease
- Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- Bronchopleural Fistula
- Cystic Disease
- Systemic Diseases
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Angiodynamics
- Bioniche Pharma Group Ltd
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- BTG, Kreussler
- ChanganTianyu group
- Cook Medical
- Endo-Flex
- LGM Pharma
- Medtronic
- Merz Pharma
- Omega Pharmaceuticals
- Troikaa
