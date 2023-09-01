The Global Workwear Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5,731.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workwear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488868/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strict implementation of workplace safety standards in developed countries, innovative product offerings by vendors of workwear, and growing demand from the end-user industries.



The workwear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Apparel

• Footwear



By End-user

• Men

• Women



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on emergency management as one of the prime reasons driving the workwear market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of asset tracking and Internet of things (IoT) features and launch of women-centric personal protective clothing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the workwear market covers the following areas:

• Workwear market sizing

• Workwear market forecast

• Workwear market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workwear market vendors that include 3M Co., A. LAFONT SAS, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Ben F. Davis Co., Berne Apparel, Carhartt Inc., Delta Plus Group, H T Hughes and Co. Ltd., Harveys of Oldham Holdings Ltd., HejMar AB, Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, J and A International Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Portwest Clothing Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wearwell Ltd. Also, the workwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

