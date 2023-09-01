The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,354.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market for Women 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488862/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries to women in labor-intensive industries, and stringent occupational safety regulations.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Product

• Protective clothing

• Hand and arm protection

• Protective footwear

• Respiratory protection

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing distribution through retail and online channels as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women growth during the next few years. Also, focus on integrating anti-microbial technology and technical advances in PPE for women will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Biffa Plc, Bunzl Plc, COFRA Srl, Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ED Bullard Co., Gateway Safety Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., GVS S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., JAINSONS India Regd., KARAM group, Kimberly Clark Corp., MSA Safety Inc., Peel Ports Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Synergy Group, and UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

